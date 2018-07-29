Yoga with alpacas

East St. Paul resident Michelle Maryk, who is commonly known as Flexy Michelle, will be hosting and teaching yoga with a number of alpacas in Anola, Man., on Aug. 1 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Brook Jones/Selkirk Journal/Postmedia Network)
East St. Paul resident Michelle Maryk, who is commonly known as Flexy Michelle, will be hosting and teaching yoga with a number of alpacas in Anola, Man., on Aug. 1 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The event, a first of its kind for the yoga instructor, is open to yoga enthusiasts and to register visit Eventbrite.ca.