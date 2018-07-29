Guy Maddin honored at Gimli Film Festival

Internationally-renown Winnipeg filmmaker Guy Maddin was honored Saturday night at the Gimli Film Festival.

The 62-year-old filmmaker, whose first feature film, Tales from the Gimli Hospital, was set in the Interlake community, was presented with The Alda Award for his outstanding career in the film industry.

Also recognized at the festival’s Awards Reception, Elise Swerhone received The Jack Clements “Livin’ The Dream Award” as recognition for her ground-breaking career and contributions to Manitoban Cinema. The Best Manitoban Director Award presented by the Directors’ Guild of Manitoba went to Shelagh Carter, whose film Before Anything You Say screened at this year’s Festival.

The winner of the RBC $10,000 Emerging Filmmaker Competition went to Erika Ulrich for her film concept of Palm House (Eternal Youth). Her completed film will have its world premiere at next year’s Gimli Film Festival.

The Manitoba Short Film Audience Choice Award presented by Manitoba Film and Music was Run as One directed by Erica Daniels. The Audience Choice Award presented by ACTRA Manitoba for Best Performance by a Male Artist went to Alfonso Lora (Piece of Mind), and to Samantha Cahatol (Piece of Mind) for Best Performance by a Female Artist.

The WFG 48 Hour Contest had several categories. Refraction Sector by Taylor Brown won Best Film. The film also won Best Director as well as Best Actor. The award for Best Score went to the film LOVE by Alex Petroff, with a score by Ross Budgen. The award for Best Sound went to the film Scroll by Sara Bulloch, Best Editor went to the film Cease and Desist edited by Ryan Steel, and Best Cinematography went to the film SHIBA by Tyrone Tolentino.

The Gimli Film Festival wrapped up Sunday.