Golfing in memory of Parker Sutherland

The ninth annual Selkirk Food Bank Golf Tournament took place on the afternoon of July 19. The event was the tournament’s fourth year in honour of Parker Sutherland who passed away in September of 2014.



Parker Sutherland worked at the Selkirk Golf and Country Club at a young age before becoming Superintendent in 1987 and later the President of the Golf Course Superintendents Association.



The tournament has been organized by members of the Selkirk Food Bank along with Parker’s wife, Brenda, daughter, Madison, and son, Brandon, since 2015.



“We have a committee made up of a few members from the food bank, some of Parker’s friends and several Selkirk business owners who all help organize it, along with the help of the golf course staff,” said Brandon.



Sutherland also added that he believes Marv Terhoch, co-chair of the organizing committee on behalf of the Selkirk Food Bank, and owner of Packers Womens’ Fashions Kelly Lewis are the main reason this tournament is what it is today.



“We had a number of new sponsorships joining our tournament this year, as well as some very unique prizes donated by various supporting businesses,” said Sutherland.



The event’s newest sponsor was Selkirk Boston Pizza, who provided the guests and golfers with a pizza lunch. Geller’s Year Round Property Service continued to be the title sponsor for the event. Other sponsors included Guertin Equipment Ltd, Packers Womens’ Fashion, N4 Metis Construction and more.



Door prizes included Winnipeg Jets tickets, home gardening packages, a set of brand new tires, a fire pit and more.



The money raised from the tournament enables organizers to fund the “Parker’s Eagles,” a local junior golf program. They also made a contribution to the Parker Sutherland Environmental Fund at the Selkirk and District Foundation.



“We hope to continue to use this day as a way to remember Parker’s generosity and share in his love for our community,” said Brenda Sutherland in a public notice. “Parker would have been very proud that, in his name, so many people are helped.”



A statement from the Selkirk Food Bank confirmed that the event will continue again next July, with a goal of exceeding last year’s total earnings of $22,000.



The Selkirk Food Bank aims to reduce poverty and hunger in the Selkirk, St. Andrews and St. Clements region.



For more information about the Selkirk food bank, call 204-482-9178.

