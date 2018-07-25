Zumba Jan delivers fun, free fitness to beaches

Local Zumba professional, Jan Keryluk, hosted the Gimli Beach Fitness Party 2.0 under sunny skies on July 14. Classes included circuit training, kettlebell, Zumba and yoga. All instructors volunteered their time.

If you weren’t able to join the party, Keryluks work doesn’t stop there as she continues to hosts cost-free events at the beaches throughout the summer, such as the Free Fitness Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Winnipeg Beach.

These classes are sponsored by the town for the enjoyment of its community members and takes place at its bandstand until the end of August, not including holiday weekends.

The town’s website describes Zumba Fitness as an exhilarating, effective, easy-to-follow, Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance fitness-party™ that’s moving millions of people toward joy and health.

Keryluk told The Interlake Spectator on July 17 that she will be celebrating 10 years with Zumba Fitness on August 11. She will be hosting a Zumba class to celebrate her at the Winnipeg Beach Bandstand with more Zumba.

Widely known as Zumba Jan, Keryluk hosts a number of fitness classes in the beaches, including Aqua Zumba every Monday at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. as a part of the RM of Gimli’s regular Recreation Programming at their new aquatic centre.

For more information, including fees for Keryluk’s Aqua Zumba and Zumba Fitness classes, contact zumbajan@mts.net.