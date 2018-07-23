RCMP searching for missing boaters



Poplar River RCMP received a report of overdue boaters who had left Pine Dock, Man., for Poplar River on July 20 at approximately 7:30 pm.

There are four females and one male aboard the aluminum boat. Gimli RCMP, Berens River RCMP and the RCMP Water Transport Coordinator are working with Poplar River RCMP to coordinate the search.

The RCMP has several boats in the water, helicopters are searching the area, and float planes have also been deployed from the community of Norway House. CFB Trenton is also searching with a Hercules plane.

The search is continuing.