Honeymoon Suite rocks Victoria Beach

Honeymoon Suite performs on stage at the 12th annual Summer Winds Family Music Festival on the grounds of the Victoria Beach Community Centre, located north of Selkirk, Man., on July 21. The annual music festival raises funds for the local community centre and since its inception has raised $500,000. (Brook Jones/Selkirk Journal/Postmedia Network)
Canadian hard rock band Honeymoon Suite thrilled thousands of fans gathered on the grounds of the Victoria Beach Community Centre on the evening of July 21.