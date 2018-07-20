Plenty of entertainment off stage at annual Fest

There was plenty of entertainment not only on the main stage during the evening, but also the various day-time stages found throughout the grounds of the four-day Winnipeg Folk Festival at Birds Hill Provincial Park.



There also appeared to be almost as much entertainment off stage with Folk Fest goers, who dressed up and danced on Festival grounds from July 5 to 8. A common sight at this year’s Festival were flower crowns and funky hats. But also fire dancing outfits and a panda costume head.



Oakbank resident Kimberley Frailick said she was going to present one of her friends with a flower crown as a birthday gift. She explained that it’s a tradition for her friend to spend her birthday at Folk Fest.



“These are handmade by one of my friends,” Frailick said as she arrived at the Folk Festival on the final day. “I am about to crown her with this flower crown.”



From a distance, one might have thought Brittany Roginson and Amy Simoes were in a scene from Conan the Barbarian as they dressed in what looked like warriors. The duo, who are fire dancers with Prairie Soul, were seen walking around the Festival grounds while wearing their fire dancing outfits as they performed maneuvers with their LED hula hoops.



“We dressed this way because we are fire dancers,” Roginson said.



Roginson said the best part about Folk Fest is the energy because everyone is happy.



“It’s just fun to dress up because it’s not something you can do normally at home in the city. When you get to Folk Fest anything goes really,” said . “You’re able just wear whatever you want to wear and have fun and wear silly costumes.”

Simoes has been attending Folk Fest for as many as 12 years. She noted that reason she attends is because of the energy of the crowd, the creativity of the environment and the ability to turn off your cell phone and enjoy the Festival.

"We do look like we are wearing costumes, but I guess being artists and performers to us this is what we would probably want to wear in a normal setting. Unfortunately, society doesn't always allow that so it's a great environment to connect with your creative side," Simoes explained.



Thunder Bay resident Haeli Anderson was seen wearing a panda costume head while she attended the 45th annual Festival.



“It’s really fun and there is a lot of cool music. There people are really nice and friendly,” Anderson said.



On the final day of the Festival, 10-year-old Delilah Ollinger was seen holding a bird house marker while her father, Dave Ollinger, carried her on his shoulders. The bird house was made by her mother Kisa MacIssac and her aunt Becky MacIsaac.



Markers are commonly used by folkies as a way to help Folk Fest goers find each other during the four-day event.



“I like to dance to the music and it’s fun to just walk around,” Delilah said, who attended her 10th Folk Festival. “I don’t exactly have a very favourite kind of music. I just love it, I love music. I listen to it all the time and dance to it. It’s really fun.”



Delilah’s mother, Kisa MacIsaac, said that she has been attending Folk Fest since 1997. She noted the highlight from this year’s Fest was spending time with her family, which also included her son Oren and mother Wynne Jackson. Kisa noted she also enjoyed dancing with her kids, seeing her friends and walking around bare foot in the grass.



Kisa said her and her family enjoyed seeing A Tribe Called Red.



“It was huge highlight and we were dancing our butts off at midnight,” Kisa added.

