Joust Another Knight in Cooks Creek

This year’s much-anticipated Cooks Creek Medieval Festival is pleased to announce a veritable “who’s who” line-up of jousters from around the world, who will be competing for prestige and honour over the two-day festival, which runs July 28 and 29.



“There are only about 110 competitive jousters in the world, and we are pleased to be hosting 11, who are amongst the best,” says Gary Senft, lead organizer of the biennial fundraiser to maintain and restore the Immaculate Conception Church and Grotto, a nationally- and provincially-designated heritage site, where the festivities take place. “For the first time in festival history, we’ve even added a second day to accommodate the finals.”



Radar Goddard, a leading Canadian joust organizer and internationally-renowned jouster who is just returning from competing in Finland, says the magnificent backdrop of the Cathedral and Grotto have been major draws in attracting international jousters to Canada’s Cooks Creek Medieval Festival. “We are looking forward to once again testing our mettle against jousters from as far away as Portugal, Poland, Finland, Australia, and the U.S., on our own home ground,” she says.



In addition to powerful displays of full-contact jousting, Gary says Saturday visitors can expect to see Viking re-enactments from Manitoba’s Sons of Lugh; LARPing; performances by Prairie Caravan Tribal Belly Dance and exhibitions of the knightly arts, such as fencing and archery, by the Barony of Castel Rouge, Winnipeg’s branch of the Society of Creative Anachronism. As always, there will also be medieval dances in the Grotto, early music in the Cathedral and an ever-growing merchants’ village.



The Manitoba Chess Association will also be hosting a chess tournament, with finals culminating in a life-size chess match, with people dressing and acting as live chess pieces. For children, the day will also include medieval games, a petting zoo, puppetry, a bouncy castle and more. Gary says the ever-popular evening feast has already sold out, however grub will be available for purchase onsite, as is a Garden of Ale for refreshing libations.



The undisputed highlight of the festival, however, will be Sunday’s international jousting finals, where the winners from Saturday’s jousts will face off.

Last, but not least, Gary reminds everyone to get into the spirit of things. “We are encouraging guests to put the FUN in fundraiser and come dressed in period costume – even if it’s just a Robin Hood cap,” Gary laughs. For those who do not feel up to making their own, rentals are available through RagPickers.com.



The Church is located at Highway 212 at Zora Road. Gates open at noon Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday, with festivities running until 6 pm daily.



For day tickets and information, please visit www.immaculate.ca