Focus on curbing province's high rate of drownings

Young children are dying in Manitoba waters at a rate three-and-a-half times higher than the national average, and more than three times that of the next highest province.

Lifesaving Society Manitoba acting CEO Kevin Tordiffe said that was the most alarming statistic found in 2018 drowning reports released Wednesday to coincide with National Drowning Prevention Week.

The third week in July is designated as drowning prevention week because it’s usually when deaths by drowning peak.

The study is based on coroner’s reports from across the country, with statistics based on a five-year period from 2011-15, the most current information available.

Nationally, there was one death per 100,000 children aged 4 and under during the period. Manitoba’s rate was 3.5, with Alberta next highest at 1.1.

In Manitoba, 100% of the deaths in that age group were attributed to absent or distracted supervision.

“What that’s really pointing to is parents’ divided attention, and in so many of those cases, it’s because of digital devices interfering in our day-to-day lives,” Tordiffe said. “So we’ve got to put the phone down and realize anytime we’re near water with kids our priority has to be supervising those children.”

Tordiffe said while they work to get that message out, they’re asking others to keep their eyes open for problems.

“If you see kids unattended, don’t be afraid to intervene. You could be saving a life simply by saying, ‘Hey, where’s mom or dad?’ ”

Drowning deaths are on the decline overall in the province since a high of 40 in 2011, with a 10% drop from the five-year period of 2006-10. There were 12 in 2015, with preliminary data reporting 14 in 2016 and 12 in 2017.

The report also found that more than four of every five drowning deaths in Manitoba involves a male, and that among young and older adults and those deaths involving boating, 92% or higher were not wearing a personal floatation device while alcohol was a factor nearly two-thirds of the time.

“That should be an easy thing for us to fix,” Tordiffe said. “Y’know, put on a life jacket. Don’t get drunk and go in your boat or go swimming.”