Election day just around corner in Victoria Beach

The next general municipal election for the RM of Victoria Beach is July 27.

This election is for the head of council (reeve) and four councillors.



Meet the candidates for Victoria Beach.

Candidates for reeve

• Penny McMorris

• Brian Hodgson

Candidates for councillor

• Brad Einfeld

• Irwin Kumka

• Mike Bartmanovich

• Steve Axworthy

• Ian Chadsey

• Graham Randle



There will be several polls available to assist voters as residents or property owners in Victoria Beach.

Polls will be located as follows:

Poll 1-Regular poll – 705-1661 Portage Ave., Winnipeg on July 27

Poll 2-Advance poll – 705-1661 Portage Ave., Winnipeg onJuly 11

Poll 3-Advance poll – Senior Scene, 3 Ateah Rd. Victoria Beach July 7

Poll 4-Sealed envelope – 705-1661 Portage Ave., Winnipeg from June 29 to July 24

Poll 5-Regular poll – Senior Scene, 3 Ateah Rd., Victoria Beach on July 27

Poll 6-Regular poll – Victoria Beach Clubhouse, 99 Sunset Blvd., Victoria Beach on July 27

All regular and advance polls will be opened between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Voting by sealed envelope will be available at the municipal office between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.