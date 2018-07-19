News Local

What's happening around the Interlake?

Compiled by Twyla Siple, Interlake Spectator

This statue of a White-Tailed Deer was erected in the RM of Fisher, in Poplarfield, along Hwy. 17 in 1991. Several plaques were unveiled over the years between 2002 and 2007, commemorating pioneer families from the area.

There's alot happening in the Interlake this summer season. Here's a taste of some of the upcoming events Manitoba's Interlake communities have to offer.

Gimli

The Gimli Glider will celebrate its 35th anniversary at the Gimli Airport from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 22. Captain Pearson flies at noon and an anniversary dinner will be held at the Aspen Park Recreation Centre later that evening at 6:30 p.m. 

The Gimli Glider’s new tail-section will be unveiled at noon on July 23 at the Gimli Glider Exhibit.
 
For more information visit gimliglider.com or to book a ride, call 204-642-5577.
 
St. Laurent
Yoga at Laurentia Beach is with Sandra McGarva from Sandpiper Beach on Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at Laurentia Beach Park.
For more information email Tannis Bohn at tabohn@mymts.net.
 
Eriksdale
A Hearing Clinic will be held at Eriksdale Public Library by Horizon Hearing Centre on July 25.
 
Call 1-877-300-7507 to make an appointment or visit horizonhearing.com
 
Winnipeg Beach
Winnipeg Beach’s Boardwalk Days run from July 27 to 29.
 
Featuring a carnival by Wonder Shows, outdoor food court, parade and a fireworks display on July 28, at dusk. 
 
Dreams & Rumours, The Ultimate Tribute to Fleetwood Mac and special guests Mother Groove will be performing on the bandstand July 28 at 7pm. 
 
For more information contact Allan at 204-389-5126 or rec@winnipegbeach.ca
 
Arborg
Arborg Fair and Rodeo runs from  July 21 to 22 with parades, food, and fun for all ages. 
 
For more information, visit agsociety.net.
 

 



