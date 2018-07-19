There's alot happening in the Interlake this summer season. Here's a taste of some of the upcoming events Manitoba's Interlake communities have to offer.

Gimli

The Gimli Glider will celebrate its 35th anniversary at the Gimli Airport from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 22. Captain Pearson flies at noon and an anniversary dinner will be held at the Aspen Park Recreation Centre later that evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Gimli Glider’s new tail-section will be unveiled at noon on July 23 at the Gimli Glider Exhibit.

For more information visit gimliglider.com or to book a ride, call 204-642-5577.

St. Laurent

Yoga at Laurentia Beach is with Sandra McGarva from Sandpiper Beach on Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at Laurentia Beach Park.

For more information email Tannis Bohn at tabohn@mymts.net.

Eriksdale

A Hearing Clinic will be held at Eriksdale Public Library by Horizon Hearing Centre on July 25.

Call 1-877-300-7507 to make an appointment or visit horizonhearing.com

Winnipeg Beach

Winnipeg Beach’s Boardwalk Days run from July 27 to 29.

Featuring a carnival by Wonder Shows, outdoor food court, parade and a fireworks display on July 28, at dusk.

Dreams & Rumours, The Ultimate Tribute to Fleetwood Mac and special guests Mother Groove will be performing on the bandstand July 28 at 7pm.

For more information contact Allan at 204-389-5126 or rec@winnipegbeach.ca

Arborg

Arborg Fair and Rodeo runs from July 21 to 22 with parades, food, and fun for all ages.

For more information, visit agsociety.net.