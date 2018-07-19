Elections underway in Winnipeg Beach, Dunnottar

The municipal elections in the town of Winnipeg Beach and the Village of Dunnottar are underway.

Election day for both communities is on July 27.

For the purpose of accommodating voters who are qualified to vote, but who have reason to believe that they will be absent or otherwise unable to attend their polling station on election day, an advance voting opportunity was held on July 14.

Voters may be required to produce one piece of government issued photo identification (for example - driver’s license or passport) or at least two other documents that provide proof of identity.

Winnipeg Beach

Incumbent Mayor Tony Pimentel will be elected by acclamation.

“I’m hoping that it’s because people feel that I am doing a good job and that’s the reason why no one is running against me,” Pimentel told The Interlake Spectator on July 16.

There are seven candidates running to fill four seats for the offices of councillor in Winnipeg Beach. They are: Larry Banks, Daryl Carry, Peter Dykes, Frank Figler, Pat Green, Frank Masi and Ryan Reykdal.

The town’s voting will take place at the Winnipeg Beach Community Centre from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m on July 27.

For further information, please contact David Lobban, Senior Election Official, by phone: 204-389-4980, or email seo@winnipegbeach.ca.

Dunnottar

Incumbent Mayor Rick Gamble is seeking re-election for the position of mayor.

Challenging Gamble is Margaret Anderson who told The Interlake Spectator in an email on July 17 that she was deputy mayor of Dunnottar from 2002 until 2006.

Anderson said that she has management and financial expertise and has been in the community for more than 50 years.

In the Village of Dunnottar, there are five candidates running to fill the four seats for councillors. They are: David Oberding, Rob Cambell, Rosalyn Howard, Jim Kotowich and Whitney Klaassen.

The village's voting will take place at the Matlock Recreation Centre, located at 77 Matlock Road, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on July 27.

For further information on voting, please contact David Lobban, Senior Election Official, by phone: 204-389-4980, or email dunnvoting@mymts.net

Application to vote by sealed envelope

A voter from either community who is unable to go in person to their polling station or vote in advance, may apply in person, by appointment, or in writing to the SEO (Lobban).

Whether applying in person or by mail, a voter may apply until July 24.

A voter applying in person may pick up a sealed envelope ballot package at the time of application.

A voter applying by mail will receive a sealed envelope ballot package by regular post after their application, including signed photo ID, is received and accepted by the SEO. Alternative arrangements for delivery may be made with the SEO.

Registration

All registered property owners will be placed on the list of voters automatically. Properties held by more than two non-resident voters have been sent a form to select two non-resident voters.

It is important to note that properties purchased after Jan. 27 will not have any eligible voters, as per The Municipal Councils and School Boards Elections Act. A resident must also have resided in the Village prior to Jan. 27.

If you are a permanent resident and you are not a property holder (i.e. spouse, child over 18 years of age, or a tenant) you must notify the SEO to be placed on the list of voters.

For more information visit winnipegbeach.ca or dunnottar.ca and look for "Local Notices" under the "Residents" tabs on the corresponding communities home page.