Olympian inspires others at fundraiser

The Kiwanis Club of Gimli once again hosted its major fundraiser of the year.



The Fraserwood Hall was the site of this year’s Kiwanis Kabaret on May 26.



According to Kiwanis Club of Gimli member Gord Payne, there was a buzz in the air, which was filled with excitement.



“People were decked out in their best and everything appeared ready for a great evening of good food, entertainment and an opportunity to visit with those gathered,” Payne told The Interlake Spectator.



Towards the end of the evening, Sigurbjorg Stefansson Early School principal Rosanna Cuthbert thanked the Kiwanis Club of Gimli for their generous donation towards a new playground. The local Kiwanis club was able to help out with the school’s pancake breakfast and barbecue. Cuthbert also recognized the Kiwanis Club of Gimli for supporting each and every school in not only Gimli, but also Winnipeg Beach.



Payne explained that the highlight of the event was guest speaker Michelle Sawatzky-Koop, who competed for Team Canada in the sport of volleyball at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. The retired competitive volleyball player is an on-air radio broadcaster with Golden West.



“In a most captivating way Michelle held the audience in the palm of her hand, everyone focused on every word that came out of the mouth of this diminutive athlete,” Payne noted.



Payne said that Sawatzky-Koop’s theme for the evening was to never give up.



“Time after time she was told that she was not good enough and she was too short. Fighting words for someone who wasn’t prepared to give up,” Payne said. “Then she was invited to tryout for the Canadian Women’s Volleyball team for the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, a dream come true. She finally made it until a taller setter arrived on the scene. Her role seemed to be to keep the bench warm. And then an opportunity arrived when the setter was faltering.”



The Kiwanis Club of Gimli also expressed their thanks to the many individual businesses who donated prizes for this year’s Kabaret.



“In particular we would like to thank Eddie’s Gravel for their generous donation of $4,000.00 worth of asphalt which became the top prize of the Bid to Win. Also, thanks go to the many Corporate Table Sponsors. An event like this could never happen without everyone who purchased a ticket. Your support is greatly appreciated,” Payne added. “Thank you.”