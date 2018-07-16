Master of Ceremonies Gerry Mason introduced each graduating student during the final graduation ceremony for Charles Sinclair School as a new school is set to open in Fisher River Cree Nation this September.

The graduation ceremony on June 22 was black and white tie event with honoured members of the community taking the front row in the audience alongside chief and council.

“Every year when we come and gather for these events, when we have our young people finish (this) chapter in their life, we are always pleased that we can attend and wish them well on their future,” Chief David Crate told the audience in his welcoming remarks.

Crate acknowledged and thanked FRCN Council for being in attendance, along with Verna J. Kirkness who later delivered the Keynote Address, stating his surprise and delight in having her in attendance.

He also acknowledged and thanked the families and guardians of the students that helped them achieve this milestone in their lives.

“I’m hoping, with the leadership and I am sure your families do as well, that you continue your studies because there’s so many opportunities for you in your life,” Crate told the class of 2018.

“Today is a special day. This is the last graduating class of Charles Sinclair School and it is a historic point in the history of Fisher River. This group of young men and young women will be the last to officially receive a high school diploma with the Charles Sinclair name,” Davin Dumas, Director of Fisher River Board of Education remarked in his welcoming address.

The K-12 school opened in 1972. After 42 years of CSS serving the community, next year’s graduates will be attending the new high school that is scheduled to open in September.

Mason, told the graduating students of 2018 that this was a privilege and that in 60 years, they will be proud to remember this momentous occasion.

Verna J. Kirkness delivered her Keynote Address and reminisced about the early days of attending school in the community, wishing she lived further from the school so that she could ride the bus caboose, as she called it. She brought many smiles and chuckles from the crowd with her sense of humour.

“In the old days, try to picture Fisher River without (all the things we have today) and guess what? Some of us are still here,” she said laughing as she

listed off modern luxuries like internet and bingo. She also joked and discussed how everyone thought was going to end the year the graduates were born and that she was so proud to see the world still turning.

“I am so impressed with Fisher River. I come back very often. When asked where I am from, I always say Fisher River, wherever I am. You have to take pride in what is happening in your community,” she said as she invited the graduates to go into the world and then return.

“You are a very respectful group of young people, we really applaud you on your special day,” she said.

The Valedictorian Address was delivered by Kierra Spence, who later received the Governor General’s Academic Medal for having the highest grade point average in her high school.

Phoebe Crate delivered the Undergraduate Address.

Then the ceremony moved into the Passing of the Rose, a special time where students were able to publicly acknowledge those who positively impacted their lives their success while Bette Middler’s the Rose played over the sound system.

The Seven Grandfather Teachings were awarded to students before diplomas were presented. Kelly Stevenson was awarded the certificate for the teaching of Love. Keaton Amos received the certificate for the teaching of Respect. Dustin Cochrane received the certificate for the teaching of Courage. Nicholas Ladoucer received the certificate for the teaching of Honesty while Alicia Mallette was recognized for the teaching of Wisdom. Dana Woodhouse was recognized for the teaching of Humility and Taylor Wilson was awarded with the certificate of Truth.

Diplomas were delivered by Crate, Dumas and Mason. After the closing prayer, graduates were given a countdown to toss their Oxford caps in the air rounds of applause.