The Village of Dunnottar is having a Municipal Election on July 27 to fill the current positions of mayor and four councillors.

Incumbent Rick Gamble is seeking re-election for the position of mayor. Challenging Gamble is Margaret Anderson.

There are five candidates running to fill the four seats for councillors and they are David Oberding, Rob Cambell, Rosalyn Howard, Jim Kotowich and Whitney Klaassen.