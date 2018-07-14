Diplomas and awards were awarded to 19 graduates from Riverton Collegiate Institute at the Riverton Recreation Complex on June 22.

RCI teacher, Mr. Rob Jantz, presided as Master of Ceremonies.

RCI’s principal delivered her address before Sandra Davies delivered a message from the Evergreen School Division and Roza Gray also delivered a message on behalf of ESD in her Superintendent’s address.

Berens River high school PHP Counsellor Dennis Boulanger announced the recipients of the BRFN gifts for a job well done to Jasmine Green, Cailyn Hudson and Natalie Swain. Assisting him were Corrine and Rolade Whiteway of BRFN.

Manitoba’s Minister of Municipal Relations Jeff Wharton attended to present the Jeff Wharton Citizenship Scholarship Award to this year’s recipient, Cailyn Hudson of BRFN.

Agnes Furgala presented the Frontier School Division Gift to Korey Whiteway and Verie Klym delivered the Jared Gislason Award for Sustainable Development to Travis Lindstrom. Many more awards were given to students that day.

Brooklyn Toderan received the Governor General’s Bronze Medal and delivered a toast with friend and fellow graduate, Kylee Vigfusson, who received the Katelyn Friesen Memorial Scholarship award, among many others.

“Kylee and I are so grateful for this opportunity to speak on behalf of this small but unique class,” Toderan said. “Despite our many mistakes and challenges, we have all come out on top to make it to this stage today.”

“This is a very fortunate day after a long series of events,” Vigfusson said as she discussed some of her favourite memories from the years of spending time learning with her peers.

The two class representatives ended with this message: “Don’t let fear stand in your way.”

They thanked their friends, family, teachers and community members for helping raise their “small town” class.

Furgala, Jantz and Gaylene Kornelsen presented diplomas after a long procession of awards and speeches from honoured guests.