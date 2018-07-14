Mature students graduating in Ashern

Four students graduated from Lakeshore School Division’s Fieldstone Ventures Education & Training Centre in Ashern on June 21.

Heting Xing, Chris Yanke, John Sinclair and Kimberly Heinrichs received their Certified Adult Learning Centre Mature Student Diploma from the program designed to assist adult learners achieve credits towards a Mature Student Diploma and for high school graduates to take extra courses for post-secondary education or employment.

Guest speakers included Assistant Superintendent Leanne Peters and LSD’s Board of Trustees member Teresa Johnson.

John Sinclair spoke in place of a Valedictorian with a short speech about how much he appreciated Fieldstone and very happy to accomplish a goal at the age 52, according to Lynette Larson, secretary of Fieldstone Ventures.