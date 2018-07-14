Kinkead competes at barrel race

At the professional level barrel racing is a rodeo event for women, however, at the Hide Your Crazy Barrel Race, males had the opportunity to give it a crack.



Austin Kinkead from Eriksdale competed as a male rider at the event at the Selkirk Park Agricultural Grounds June 9 and 10.



“This is my first time barrel racing,” Kinkead said.



Before Kinkead competed he said his girlfriend Taylor Bean, who is from Selkirk, gave him words of encouragement and told him to take it easy.



“I had the opportunity to ride a really good pony,” he said. “It was a lot of fun and I’ll be doing it again next year.”