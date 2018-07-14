Interlake Impact goal: reach MMSL Division 4

Interlake Impact played nine games since the 2018 outdoor regular soccer season began. As of July 10, the Interlake men’s soccer team has lost only two games and is currently second in the MMSL Outdoor 5th Division Standings.

In June, they were defeated by Sporting Club Mosaic 2-1 at Buhler Recreation Park on June 2. They also lost to Jedinstovo FC at BRP 1-0 on June 6, then started making their comeback.

They defeated the Rangers FC 5-0 at Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex on June 13 and they defeated El Codor FC 4-0 at BRP on June 23. They defeated Carmania SC 6-2 at Carman Sportsplex on June 28.

According to head coach Benny Weins, the season is going well for his team.

“Our goal is to finish in the top two so we can promote to division 4,” he told The Interlake Spectator on July 10. “It will be tough, the other top teams are also finding success so it might come down to us winning our games against them if we want to move up.”

They haven’t played a Bison Cup game, as they were given only a few days notice, according to Weins.

“Unfortunately, we received notice of the scheduled game a couple of days before game day,” he explained. “With such a short notice, most of our players were unavailable and we had to forfeit.”

In their most recent game, Interlake Impact tied North Winnipeg 0-0 on July 4.

“North Winnipeg outplayed us by quite a bit in the first half,” said Weins. “We were fortunate to keep them off the score sheet. We played much better and created good chances in the second but were not able to score a goal.”

Up next, Interlake Impact will take on Stonewall United at Stonewall Veterans Memorial Sports Complex on July 19 at 7:30 p.m.