Heat warning in effect, Environment Canada

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for much of Manitoba on July 13. A Heat Warning is currently in effect for Interlake communities, including:

Peguis First Nation

Fisher River Cree Nation

R.M. of Fisher, including Poplarfield

R.M. of Grahamdale, including Gypsumville Moosehorn and Camper

R.M. of Coldwell, including Lundar and Clarkleigh

R.M. of West Interlake including Eriksdale and Ashern

Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton, including Arborg, Hnausa

R.M. of Gimli, including Winnipeg Beach and Arnes

R.M. of Armstrong, including Chatfield Inwood and Narcisse

R.M. of Rockwood, including Teulon Stonewall and Stony Mountain

R.M. of Rosser, including Meadows

R.M. of St. Laurent, including Oak Point

R.M. of Woodlands, including Warren and Lake Francis

R.M. of Alexander

R.M. of Victoria Beach

R.M. of St. Andrews, including Selkirk Lockport and Ponemah

R.M. of West St. Paul, including Middlechurch and Rivercrest

A building upper ridge of high pressure is bringing a period of extreme heat to southern Manitoba.

Daytime maximum temperatures of 32 or higher are forecast today with little relief tonight as minimums barely drop below 20.

Saturday will be warmer yet with maximums in the low to mid thirties.

A cold front will pass through southern Manitoba Saturday night ending the extreme heat followed by more tolerable temperatures in the mid twenties forecast for Sunday.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

For more information on heat and your health:

- Visit Manitoba Health at: http://www.manitoba.ca/health/publichealth/environmentalhealth/heat.html

- Call Health Links - Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.