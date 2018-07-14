Gimli’s mayor finding Tranquility

Gimli’s Mayor Randy Woroniuk took some time for himself by visiting Tranquility body, mind & soul services on June 30.

“I’m very mellow right now. I feel very relaxed,” Woroniuk told The Interlake Spectator just after his session. “It felt so natural. I just fell asleep.”

When he mentioned that he slept through some of the treatment, Tranquility’s owner and operator Patricia Nedokis said that was a great compliment to her.

She explained that when a client falls asleep, they are going into what is known as the parasympathetic state, and it’s the best compliment that she can get.

“That’s telling me that your body is just shutting down and repairing itself,” Nedokis explained.

Woroniuk said he appreciated the reflexology on his feet, most of all.

“Many years ago I was involved in a healing sweat at Hollow Water,” he explained. “When I left, the feeling I had when I walked out of there, totally mellowed out and relaxed, was the same kind of feeling I felt when I went to get up here.”

“It was funny how the similarity hit me like that, because that was probably the most relaxed I have ever been, and after that, this was the same. It was just a very… whew…” he paused and used a whooshing sound to explain the experience he couldn’t seem to find words to describe.

Nedokis’ Tranquility brochure describes, in detail, all of her other unique services that include a range of holistic therapies such as Reiki, Reflexology, Aroma Touch and more. Services are customized for each individual and treatments can be mixed.

“I would recommend this,” Woroniuk said. “I want to bring my wife here. The light touching and smells are very relaxing.”

Nedokis will be operating a beach canopy treatment station on Gimli beach until September 1.

A typical treatment, which is approximately an hour and a half will cost about $75. Each treatment includes a bottle of water.

For more information visit Tranquility on Facebook or Instagram, or contact Nedokis directly at 204-485-7913 or email 26park@hotmail.com.