Fisher Branch’s class of 2018

Scholarships and awards were the highlights of the graduation ceremony at Fisher Branch Collegiate where 17 students celebrated their commencement on June 23.

The school’s principal, Greg Thomas, presented diplomas and awards alongside school trustee for Lakeshore School Division, Ray Imlah and the student’s teacher, Amanda Bouchard, presided as Master of Ceremonies.

Imlah delivered a message from the school division, congratulating the graduates as young adults and thanking all the staff for helping the graduates achieve this right of passage.

Leanne Kochan delivered a message from the staff and Laine Vandersteen delivered a message to the graduating class from the collegiate’s student council.

Mr. Clifford Skibinksi was the students guest speaker and he came out wearing home plate to share what he learned about life from baseball.

“You’re probably all wondering why I came out wearing home plate,” he said to a giggling audience as he used his home plate metaphor to describe the standard of success being measured in the “real world”.

“Don’t widen the plate, keep it seventeen-inches.”

A graduation video was then presented by Kp Javier, Jaden Kochan and Ashton Leduchowski to tears and loud cheers.

Jaden Kochan was awarded the Governor General’s Academic Medal for having the highest grade point average from a Canadian high school.

“You don’t hit a bullseye, unless you can see the target,” Kochan told the packed audience of friends, family and community members.

Nelson Wallach took home the LSD Proficiency Award trophy and many more awards were given that day.

A graduation supper was presented later that evening at the Fisher Branch Community Centre Hall.