A Great Gatsby graduation for Peguis First Nation

It was an all-day celebration for Peguis Central School graduates in the style of the industrial revolution’s Great Gatsby era at Peguis Multiplex on June 27.

Crystal Hansen and Lawrence Sutherland both presided as Masters of Ceremony for the arena full of friends, family, honoured guests, world champion singers Loud Eagle and community members.

“Today is such a special day for our community,” Chief Glenn Hudson told the crowd during his special message.

“You’re beginning a new era in your life. Don’t hesitate to reach out to me,” Hudson told the graduating class.

Chairperson of the Peguis School Board Rod Sutherland, Director of Education Carrie Sutherland and Principal Fay Stevenson all let the graduates know just how special this day was for them, having witnessed the students mature into young adults.

Linden McCorrister and Chelsea Meade were both invited as Keynote speakers.

Trinity Hope Stevenson was named valedictorian.

“It was such an honour to be a part of such an active, determined and great graduation class,” Stevenson said. “This past year, all of you have shown you are capable of doing what you put your mind to.”

Seth Cameron delivered the undergraduate reply. The rest of the day was filled with speeches, awards, a dinner, toasts and blessings. Closing remarks were made by Vice Principal Rick McCorrister.