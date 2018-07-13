Summer camping in the Interlake

Interlake youths looking for fun activities to do during summer can enjoy a few day camps in their communities.



At Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre, children aged six to nine can attend its sizzling summer camps. These five-day camps feature both outdoor and indoor activities and craft activities and run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.



Centre members pay $27, while non-members pay $33 per day. For week-long campers the cost is $135 for members and $165 for non-members.

To register call 204-467-3300.



In Stonewall at the Quarry Park Heritage Arts Centre, the Prairie Oak Regional Arts Council is hosting a summer arts camp. The first camp will run from July 23 to 27 and will be titled “amazing nature”. The second camp will run from August 20 to 24 and its them is “wonders of nature”. Each camp will have two sessions- a morning on for children aged four to eight and an afternoon class for children aged eight to 14.



Registration is $35 ($40 for a wood carving class) per class. Deadline for the first week is July 17, while registration for the second week should be done by August 13. Application forms are available at the centre or the Stonewall town office. The program aims to have eight to12 students per class on a first come, first served basis. For more information on the program call 204-467-2913.



In Teulon, the Green Acres Arts Centre will host an outdoor experience camp with Kelly Klein on July 23 to 37. The camp is open to children aged six to nine.

Registration is $150 for all days and includes supplies. The camp features survival activities such as starting a fire, archery, building outdoor furniture, hiking, fishing and learning how to use a first aid kit.



For more information on GAAC’s camps and to find out how to register visit GAAC Teulon’s Facebook page.