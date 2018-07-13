Morweena celebrates their graduates

Twenty-five students from Morweena Christian School earned their high school diplomas in front of family, friends and school staff during a graduation ceremony June 24.



The local school created an atmosphere of celebration and inclusion as each and every graduating student was recognized and celebrated in their own unique way.



This was not only evident by the remarks delivered by Morweena Christian School principal Tim Reimer before he handed the diplomas to each graduating student, but also during the address by the two valedictorians.



Terrilee Dueck and Aiden Payne had the honour of delivering the valedictorian address. What made their address special and meaningful was how they spoke about each individual student as they reminisce about memories that stood out for them.



Seventeen-year-old Dueck said it was an honour to have been selected as a valedictorian. She said that a big tradition at Morweena Christian School is how they personalize the graduating ceremony towards each student.



“It was really awesome to be able to talk about our class and our grade as a whole and individually it was really awesome to personally speak about each person,” she said. “It was definitely an honour being chosen for that role.”



Payne, who attended Morweena Christian School from Kindergarten all the way to Grade 12, said it was the solid Christian biblical foundation that helped him through his academic journey and also in life in general.



“It helps you in any situation and you know what to do because it feels right,” he said.



Moments after the graduation ceremony Breanne Reimer told The Interlake Spectator just how exciting it was to graduate from high school. She was also recognized for success in academics.



“It’s going on to the next stage of life,” Reimer said. “I have brothers who have taught me to push myself and I family who totally encourages it.”



Towards the end of the graduation Alex Hofer said that graduating has given him more confidence in life.



Hofer, who has special needs noted how he received overwhelming support from his peers during his time at Morweena Christian School.



“It was fun to be with them,” Hofer added.

