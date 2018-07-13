Fisher River ready to bring community together

Fisher River Cree Nation is gearing up for their Treaty Days and community celebration.



This year marks the 143rd annual Treaty Days celebration, which runs July 21 to 28.



The Gospel Jam takes place on the Treaty Grounds July 21 and 22 at 7 p.m.



The 14th annual Community Celebration, July 29, takes place at the Leigh Cochrane Memorial Visitors Centre and will feature The Kentucky Headhunters, The Legend of George Jones Featuring Duane Steele, Howie Miller and Constant Reminder. Tickets for the Community Celebration are $25 each.



The Community Celebration is a drug and alcohol free event and those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.



New to this year’s celebration is a U12 softball tournament on July 29.



Matt Houston, who works at the Fisher River Recreation Centre, said that they decided to host a softball tournament because of popular demand.



“This is our first year putting on the softball tournament,” Houston said.



The week long celebration wraps up with the Fisher River powwow from July 31 to Aug. 2.



“It’s a gathering of the community with a lot of different events,” Houston added.



For more information visit fisherriver.ca.

