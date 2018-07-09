Celebrating 66 years, the annual Lundar Fair featured its Sixty-First Beef Show and Sale, horse shows, a colour dance party, a parade, petting zoo, $1,000 jackpot Heifer Show, the 51st Miss Interlake Pageant, tractor pulls, and much more entertainment for folks of all ages on June 8 and 9.

Its annual Miss Interlake Pageant invited young women to compete in a friendly competition to determine who would best serve as an official representative for the Interlake at other festivals and events during the reigning year. Miss Interlake will also be eligible to run for Miss Manitoba. Judges look for a young lady from the Interlake to display grace and poise with their communication and people skills, according to its website.

Contestants must be aged between 16 and 21-years-old and this year, the girls were 16 to 17 years old, according to Tara Law, the Miss Interlake pageant director.

The young women are judged in four different categories: Talent, personality/personal interview, sportswear/dress review and impromptu speech.

Confidence, poise, talent, grooming, personality and intellect were important qualities on which contestants received points from the judges.

Winners

Every contestant that participated received a gift that was put on display at the Home Living Section during the fair.

The second runner up was Miss Lundar Beach, Caitlyn Marshall. The first runner up was Miss Arborg, Olivia Orbanski, who also won Miss Congeniality. Miss Interlake was won by Miss Teulon, Tiegan Smith, who also won Miss Talent for her artwork.

For more information on the annual fair, visit lundaragsociety.com.