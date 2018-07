Manitoba Infrastructure reports it will be repairing damaged concrete joints on the northwest loop of the PTH 101, North Perimeter Highway and PTH 7, Brookside Boulevard interchange.

To accommodate construction, the loop will be closed from 6 p.m. on July 6 to 6 a.m. July 16.

This affects westbound to southbound traffic into the city of Winnipeg.

Message boards are in place advising motorists of the closure and to use an alternate route.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution in this area.