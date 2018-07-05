Food and festivities in Meleb Park, July 8

A live band, perogy lunch and a candy scramble are just a few of the events on the agenda as the Meleb Picnic celebrates its 20th anniversary on July 8, 2018 at MPC Park in Meleb, Manitoba. The event runs from noon until 6 pm.

Meleb Picnic is one of the few remaining community picnics that were commonly held as an opportunity for area residents to catch up on news and visit with neighbours. The Meleb Picnic invites visitors from far and wide to join residents and those who have a connection to the area to enjoy the unique hospitality of the Interlake region.

The day’s events include live entertainment by Prairie Crocus who invite musicians of all levels to jam with the band throughout the day. There’s also a beer garden, silent auction, bingo, raffles for significant prizes and children’s activities including hair braiding, sack races, three-legged races and the ever-popular candy scramble. The cafeteria will be selling hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade fries, cold drinks and perogy meals including kubassa, cabbage rolls and coleslaw.

Local clay oven master Stanley Zolinski will be tending the fire and baking biscuits in the ‘pich’, a traditional Ukrainian outdoor oven that was a fixture on most homesteads throughout the region in the pioneer era. Biscuits and homemade jam will be for sale following Zolinski’s demonstration.

The park includes modern washrooms, play structures, picnic tables, a display of miniature heritage buildings and plenty of wide open spaces for families to gather and enjoy the day.