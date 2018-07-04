Warren students bid farewell to high school

The community of Warren gathered at the Sunova Arena to congratulate 38 students as they graduated from high school on June 25. The well-attended ceremony was not only a walk down memory lane for students, but also a chance to welcome the future, as many students received awards and scholarships.



The ceremony started with the grad processional, accompanied by the song “Five More Minutes”, before ‘O Canada’ was sang by all in attendance.



Principal Laura Perrella welcomed attendees and took a moment to give the graduating class some advice. “Take the time to celebrate your (future) journey,” she told the class, encouraging them to soak up all their experiences.



Cindy Brad, Interlake School Division Trustee, spoke to the class too, noting it was hard to summarize the last 13 years of their high school careers. “You’ve come a long way,” she said. “I’m very confident your tool box is full.” She thanked parents for doing a good job raising the graduates.



Next, the graduates were handed their diplomas and awards to applause from the crowd.



A special award for outstanding school service was given to Mr. Margetts, before the top awards where handed out to students.



Students Rebecca Myskiw and Tyler Findlay sang a song for the audience, before Makayla Baldwin and Matthew Fossay gave their valedictory speech.

In their address, the valedictorians told their classmates never to forget the special time they had in high school.



“Our friendships started forming on the first day we walked into this school, and even though we might all be going our separate ways, we will always have our memories,” Fossay said. “Whether we stay in touch or not, the people sitting on this stage will always be a part of our lives,“ Baldwin added.



The ceremony ended with the tossing of the grads’ caps, before they walked off to the song ‘Gonna Know We Were Here’.



Top awards

Makayla Baldwin received the WCI Highest Academic Award, for scoring the highest average from Grades 9 to 12. Four students received the ISD Sunova Credit Union Medals of Academic Excellence; they were Baldwin with 96.36%, Meghan Sholdice with 93.2%, Matthew Fossay with 93% and Nicolas Catton-Purvis with 91%. The ISD General Proficiency Award went to Myskiw, while the Governer General’s Bronze Medal went to Baldwin.