The annual Teulon Ride in Rally returns to the community on July 14 and 15. The event is a fundraiser for Project New Hope Canada- an organization that helps Canadian combat veterans and their families deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder among other services.



This year’s event will start with a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on both days on Main Street. For riders in Winnipeg, breakfast will be at the River City Rides on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.



A poker derby will start after breakfast on Sunday on Main Street, go around the Interlake and end at Fry-Days Restaurant. The derby route is available on the Teulon Ride In Rally Facebook page.



Just like last year, the event will also have door prizes, a demonstration by the Teulon Rockwood Fire Department, an antique car show and a craft station where attendees can buy or sell creations.



For riders , there will also be a motor skills contest, games and balloon tossing. Spectators can participate in activities such as the tire toss, bicycle slow race and wheelchair race.



To keep hunger at bay, attendees can buy a burger, hotdog or smokie. Funds raised will go towards the Teulon and Area Lions Club.

