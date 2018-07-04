The Veterans Memorial Complex was packed with proud parents, friends and guardians on June 23, when 79 Stonewall Collegiate Institute graduates said their goodbyes to high school.



The ceremony started with the grad processional, accompanied by SCI’s band, who also led ‘O Canada’ shortly after.

Principal Jason Cassils opened with a few remarks and a hockey metaphor. “Not only is today draft day for the NHL, it is draft day for you,” he said. “No, you won’t be second-round picks for the Winnipeg Jets- you are now entering the real world draft and you are ready for this big change.”



Cassils thanked educators and parents for helping graduates reach their goals, before imparting some advise. “Students, as you move on to your next challenge, please remember the lessons you learned at school. Work hard, never stop learning and make mistakes once in a while, that means you’re trying,” he said, adding he hoped they will remember to have fun as they plan their futures.



Diplomas, awards and scholarships were awarded to the graduates shortly after an ISD trustee wished the graduates the best of luck. These students represented the 107th graduating class of SCI.



As an interlude, before the special awards were handed out, four students participated in a musical performance.



Valedictorians Kylie Wright and Ian Cherniak reminded their fellow students of their high school careers by playing a game of jeopardy. The event ended with closing remarks from Cassils.



Special Awards

Hannah Steinke’s family presented Alissa Fleury and Zack Hossack with the Hannah Steinke Memorial Award. Steinke, a popular student at SCI, died earlier this year. During the emotional speech, a family member encouraged students to always display kindness, just as Steinke had, during her life. "Each of you has the power to brighten someone’s day by being kind.”



Shae Mulvihill received the Governor General’s Medal and the ISD’s General Proficiency Award. Seth Mandryk received a $96,000 sports scholarship.

Thirty community sponsors presented awards for students.