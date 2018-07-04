An online article was recently posted on behalf of BBC One’s Planet Earth, emphasizing on the current dire state of the honeybees.



David Attenborough, the voice behind Planet Earth and The Blue Planet, warned that if bees were to disappear from Earth, humans would have approximately four more years to live.



Attenborough also sent a tweet out in May to inform the public that the general bee population has dropped by 1/3 over the last five years.

Marg Smith, member of the Manitoba Beekeepers Association Board, believes that keeping bees alive today is significantly more difficult when compared to thirty years ago.



“There are many more diseases today than there were in the 1970s,” said Smith. “Of course there was wildlife like bears, but there weren’t nearly as many diseases and we didn’t have the varroa mite.”



Varroa mites are a parasite that feed on the blood of the honeybee, spreading disease and infecting the hive. According to the website for the Canadian organization Bees Matter, the varroa mite is the primary factor affecting honey bee health in Canada and around the world.



“Beekeepers have to watch these,” said Smith. “We keep a strong, healthy hive that is away from crops being sprayed with pesticides.”



Smith has been beekeeping since 1977. She and her husband started it as a hobby and have now chosen to pursue it as their post-retirement activity. The couple currently maintains over 500 hives.



“Something people can do to help is to plant more bee-friendly crops and flowers,” added Smith, who operates a website that provides information on bees. “Municipalities also need to stop cutting habitats. More bush land and natural prairie is being cut for crops, instead of leaving some natural growth for animals and insects.”



Attenborough provided some advice for anyone who wishes to help save the species. Bees can often look weak, or even dead, when they are actually just tired. If you find a tired bee in or around your home, fill a spoon with two tablespoons of white sugar with one tablespoon of water and place it in front of the bee. This will rehydrate it enough to return home.



“The web of life is incredibly complex—the loss of a species can have far-reaching consequences,” as stated on Smith’s Bee-Cosystem webpage.

For more information on bees, visit margshoney.com.

