Interlake all-stars bringing the thunder to MGFA

Tannis Wilson and Lisa Zueff-Cummings founded the Manitoba Girls Football Association in 2011, one of the first tackle football leagues strictly for girls, according to footballcanada.com.

Juniors

In 2017 the MGFA Jr Girls Champions were the Interlake Thunder Jr’s.

This year, they made it all the way to the semi-finals after playing six games in the spring season.

On May 10, the Thunder Jr’s took on the junior Eagles and were defeated 48:36.

They took on the Eagles Jr team again on May 17 and were defeated again, 62:32.

Climbing up to gain ground, Interlake Thunder Jr took on the St. Vital Mustangs junior team on May 24 and tied 20:20, coming back to defeat them on May 31, 44:14.

Narrowly coming out from under the Nomad Jr team 50:54 on June 7, the Interlake team brought the thunder on June 14 and came out on top of the Nomad Jr team 26:8, then lost their finals spot to the Winnipeg Nomads junior team on June 21, 44:40.

The Interlake Thunder Jr team placed third in this year’s Junior Standings.

Seniors

The Sr Girls Interlake Thunder football team came out fifth in the Senior 7 teams in this season’s Pool A.

They came in with a bolt of lightening on May 10, defeating the Eagles 42:12 in their first game of the season, then slipped under the North Winnipeg Nomads 54:44 on May 17.

Continuing that trend, they were overthrown by the St. Vital Mustangs 38:8 on May 24 and again by the Sunrise Coyotes 54:26 on May 31. On June 7, they took home a landslide win against Transcend 30:0 but didn’t quite make it to the semi-finals after a final loss to the Rods 16:26 on June 14.

All-stars

Senior Thunder athletes Madison Siwicki of St. Laurent, Kaleigh Orr of Beausejour, Ocean Leveque of Selkirk and Francine Coutu of St. Laurent were each named Manitoba Girls football all-stars and each had a great 2018 spring season, according to their twitter account’s post on June 30.

Visit manitobagirlsfootball.com.