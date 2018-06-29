Beginning in July, Lakeshore Recreation Commission will be hosting four themed summer camps throughout Eriksdale, Lundar, Ashern and Fisher Branch.

Lab Rats, Dramatics, World Explorers and All Star summer day camps are open to children ages five to 14-years-old and will run for five consecutive days in each community. Each camp will include physical activities and components based on the camps’ unique themes.

“This is a revamp of our previous programming,” Lakeshore’s Recreation and Wellness Coordinator Charlene Bodnarchuk told the Interlake Spectator on June 25. She said that the goal of this year’s day-camp programming is to provide services to Lakeshore Interlakers that are available in the city of Winnipeg to the local rural communities that don’t have access to programs such as Mini-U.

“Our rec commission is a cooperation of four municipalities, the IERHA and the Lakeshore School Division. What we try to do is provide recreational opportunities to all ages and demographics,” Bodnarchuk said. “This is just another way that we can provide recreation and leisure to a certain demographic of our community.”

For more information, visit lakeshorerec.ca/summer-camps.