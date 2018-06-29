Canada Day celebrations throughout the Interlake

Preparations for another year of patriotic celebrations are underway throughout various Interlake communities.

Eriksdale

The celebration in Eriksdale will begin at 5 p.m. with live entertainment. Family-friendly activities will be available throughout the evening along with a canteen and fireworks at dusk. The event will be held at the Eriksdale Sports Ground, with an alternative location at the Recreation Centre in case of stormy weather. The Eriksdale Community Club sponsors the celebration.

Gimli

Gimli residents and visitors can head down to the harbour to experience live musical entertainment and activities on June 30. More events are currently being planned. Fireworks will end off the evening, but the celebrations won’t stop there. The following morning will begin with a pancake breakfast as well as a parade. New this year to the Gimli festivities is an Icelandic picnic.

Winnipeg Beach

The festivities start in the early morning for this lakeside community. A pancake breakfast fundraiser will kick start the day, followed by free Zumba at 9 a.m. There will also be inflatable jumpers, face painting, horse-drawn wagon rides and musical entertainment throughout the day. Fireworks at 11 p.m. will bring the celebration to a close.