Wheels keep rolling for Gimli Car Club

The Gimli Car Club keeps on rolling in Manitoba and shows no signs of slowing down.



According to club president John Hykawy, the Gimli Car Club has operated for the past 17 years and has about 50 members.



Hykawy, who has been president for the past 15 years, said that the club has members from as far north as Riverton and also from Winnipeg. The club meets at the Lakeview Resort on the third Monday of each month.



“It’s not a real old club,” he said. “It came together very quick. There were seven of us who gathered one night.”



Hykawy explained that anyone who has a love for vehicles and anything motorized is welcome to join.



The Gimli Car Club is hosting their annual Cruisin’ Gimli Beach car show on July 8.