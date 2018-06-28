Celebrating Canada Day with yoga

Michelle Maryk, who is commonly known as Flexy Michelle in the yoga industry, is ready to help you celebrate Canada Day with a little yoga.

The East St. Paul resident is leading two yoga classes at no charge during the East St. Paul farmers market July 1.

Maryk is also hosting Summer Yoga at the East St. Paul Arena on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 6 and 7 p.m. from July 3 to Aug. 30