Village of Dunnottar presents financial plan

The Village of Dunnottar’s Mayor Rick Gamble was very pleased with his communities Financial Plan Meeting held April 13.

“We’re (focusing on the) community sustainability plan. We’re putting money towards that - and also an asset management plan that we (received) funding for,” Gamble told The Interlake Spectator.

“For the asset management plan we will be (hiring new staff) and for the community sustainability plan, we’re - wrapping that up.” he said. “It will be completed and presented to the public in July.”

The community may put money into Red River Basin Commission, but that’s not a given yet, he added.

“The South Basin Mayors and Reeves will be putting seed money towards them going forward to put together an application to go to the federal government for funding for the dredging - (and) we are a part of the South Basin Mayors and Reeves - I chair the committee - it’s made up of nine municipalities around the south basin.”

The budget process for the village has been going well, albeit a little late in the year.

He says he expects to have the tax bills from the province delivered to residents by the end of May.

“We usually present our budget - earlier than we did this year,” Gamble explained. “Our tax bills are due at the end of June. This year is was a few weeks later - then (we) have to present it to the province.”

The communities mill rate went up by a tenth, from 13.937 to 14.400.

“It’s very marginal, the amount it went up,” Gamble said. “We did increase taxes about four-tenths of a mill, we just had some added expenses. Most of that will be going towards our office and updating our computer system - making it more secure - functioning better than it has been - it’s a system that we haven’t renewed for the last four or five years, so we are just updating it.”

Other purchases and expenditures included a grater that was purchased at the beginning of 2018. “That basically came out of reserves,” Gamble said.