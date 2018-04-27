Gimli Chamber’s AGM reveals big plans for RM

Plenty of praise and awards were going around at Gimli’s Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting on April 17.

The goal of the chamber, according to past president Michael Lazer, is to foster economic growth.

“We will do what we can to provide an environment that encourages the creation, sustainability and profitability of not only existing, but new businesses as well,” he said.

Jeff Wharton, Gimli’s MLA and Manitoba’s Municipal Relations Minister, discussed the many initiatives Gimli has on-the-go and Mayor Randy Woroniuk, RM of Gimli spoke about the importance of getting ready for the busy season.

Community Futures, a dynamic new business building program for youth and adults with a disability or health condition interested in starting a business, then made a presentation about their Elevate awards.

“This program assists entrepreneurs locating their businesses in rural, remote or northern communities in Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba. Funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities Program, Elevate provides assistance, support and resources to qualified individuals who wish to become self-employed,” said Susan Bater, Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Program & Elevate Manager.

Community Futures presented three members of thecommunity with certificates to commemorate the successful completion of their 18 month Elevate program.

Michelle Wierda, owner of Curves, Sumalee Phanad, owner of Thai Plaza, and Carrie Arsenault, owner of Sugar Me Cookie Boutique Bakery, were all recognized.

“Michelle, Sumalee and Carrie successfully completed the 18-month Elevate program with the support of the staff at Community Futures East Interlake. In Manitoba, the Elevate program is delivered by 16 Community Futures offices,” Bater said.

Nominations to the 2018 chamber included a new president-elect, Steven Banister, vice-president of the Gimli Glider Museum; vice president Cheryl Buhler, owner of Gimli’s Robins Donuts, who took the reigns from outgoing Peter Holfeuer. The previously vacant spot for secretary was filled by Christine Sigurdsson, Executive Director of The Icelandic Festival of Manitoba and Manager of Sandstone Gift Essentials. Ron Moore will serve as treasurer.

Highlight topics also included the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in January of 2019 and the tourism committee’s plans for rebranding opportunities such as a new logo.

A potential community plan for an MTS wifi boost may include mini towers to help avert any cell service disruptions during the busy season and will be strategically placed throughout the community.

“During Icelandic weekend and other large events, the cell service will crash, - (this) will alleviate the problems we’ve had in the past with cell service during these huge events,” the Mayor said. “And it’s not costing the RM a cent, we’re actually making money on it because they’re going to be paying for the hydro and the utilities that they are going to be using from us, so (that’s) a plus, it’s going to work really well.”

There will also be another avenue for potential job seekers coming to Gimli within the next few months.

“At this point - Arctic Blue is working on their fish plant and hopefully they will be up and running within the next month or so, that’s going to help and I think it’s going to bring jobs to Gimli and I think it’s another success story for us,” Woroniuk said.

And a new swipe app combined with a new computer system in the RM will help the rural municipality communicate better with residents and compliment the Alert Ready emergency alert system here in Manitoba for both residents and visitors of Gimli alike.

“Having an effectively working chamber benefits the community as a whole because working collaboratively with the CDC, the RM and businesses only enhances the economics of our community - and thusly everybody’s quality of life. So this is definitely a plus for us,” Woroniuk said.