SLAM inspires Arborg

Arborg Early Middle School’s grade 7/8 teacher, Jay Ewert will be bringing his students to the local chamber of Commerce on May 9, once his request for a hearing has been approved. He expects the students will have a chance to present their case at 9:30 a.m. and is proud to stand beside Owen Eyolfson, President of Arborg Hotel who has already began looking at banning plastic straws from his establishment, according to Ewert.

Ewert watched a documentary called “Plastic Ocean” with his students earlier in the year.

“We started wondering what we could do. All of the kids, you know, wanted to save the world. - and I said, you know, you can’t save the whole world, but you can start somewhere and I suggested plastic bags could be a direction we could start with,” Ewart told The Interlake Spectator.

After hearing about SLAM in Winnipeg, it really hit home for Ewart’s students and they began working with their teachers to help. They begand their online petition page.

Principal, Brad Harding, is proud of his school’s initiative to get on board.

“I think it’s a great initiative - it actually gets kids thinking about outside of the school into our communities and what they can do for our communities as global citizens.”

Arborg’s goal is 200 signatures. They are only at 80, as of April 24.

Pelase visit change.org/p/jay-ewert-hey-arborg-let-s-lead-the-charge-on-banning-plastic-bags-in-our-town if you would like to help.