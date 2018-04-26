After 10 years of its absence, there is an initiative coming from Peguis to reinstating the Interlake Senior Contact Hockey League for men that are 18-years and older for the upcoming 2018-19 Hockey season.

“With the number of Jr. B teams in the Interlake, Peguis, Fisher River, Arborg, Lundar and Selkirk, these hockey players have nowhere locally to continue playing after their Junior career and to play in a competitive contact hockey league and this will help them play locally and also have a strong community fan base from each Interlake community,” said Gerald McCorrister, League Coordinator from Peguis First Nation.

The Interlake Senior Hockey League was previously called the South Interlake Hockey League. It ran from 1987 to 2008.

The South Interlake Hockey League was a Senior Hockey League operating in Manitoba, under the sanction of the Hockey Manitoba, and in affiliation with Hockey Canada.

“The Interlake now has a number of Junior “B” teams in the Interlake with Peguis, Fisher River, Arborg, Lundar and Selkirk along with players playing in the WHL who have no place to play after their Junior careers.” McCorrister said.

“We know each community can ice a very competitive team, but also want to keep in fair for each team that joins our league. We also know that the fan base is there in each Interlake community so it will be go for each arena to keep going.”

They are looking at re-starting this league in late October or the first weekend of November 2018 to March 2019, according.

All Interlake communities are welcome to put in a team.

Those who sign up can expect to play 20 to 24 regular season games, plus playoff games at the end of the season, along with league individual trophies such as League Championship Trophy, Individual trophies for Top Scorer, MVP, Best Defenseman, and Best Goalie will be presented.

Fundraisers will begin surfacing when the league hosts all-star games or a showcase weekend to promote the league, such as benefit socials for year end league champions and presentations of individual awards.

“We want to have as much teams in the Interlake Senior Hockey league as possible as this will get fans involved and bring back community pride.”

McCorrister said he needs to see Senior Hockey Teams start planning now as he wants to start having teams contact him so he can host a meeting in May to start planning.

“Once we have enough interested teams, we will arrange a Spring meeting within the Interlake and discuss plans to start the hockey season in late October or early November 2018,” he said.

“Lorne Cochrane is helping out as well to try get this league going this year so we do need the Interlake Communities to get involved with this league.”

A performance bond of $1,500 per team plus a $500 annual league fee will be required.

For more information, call McCorrister at 204-308-0143.