DGJMS Career Day huge success

The paramedics were in full gear and even brought their ambulance along, while dentists, janitors, and other industry professionals answered questions and invited Dr. George Johnson Middle School students to investigate potential avenues to direct their future selves at Career Day April 16.

“The children were really enthusiastic, especially the younger ones. They wanted to play with all the equipment and I mean I can’t blame them, because we have the coolest job here,” said Leo Fouasse, a Paramedic who has been in his filed for 11 years.

“The younger children really seemed really into it and were really wanting to help and practise their CPR that they learned during a babysitting course and a few of them, I think, believed that they want to do this when they get older, so it’s good to see.”

Students had the opportunity to come into the gymnasium where 11 tables were set up with industry professionals, for one class, to ask questions.

After lunch, Drew Kozub arrived from Winnipeg to make a special presentation and talk about his career in radio with Kiss FM.

Heidi Hunter, a professional artist, said it was a fabulous experience, sharing her passion with the kids.

“I loved how engaging everyone was and such informed questions and I just had great time - I’m mostly a fibre artists, but I also do a lot of sketch booking and drawing and now painting,” she said.

“Someone said something like, it sounds like your art moves you - and your job moves you - and yes! You know? So that was just lovely, and just talking about creativity, not you know, going forward in your life, creatively, whatever you do, so I think they got that piece when they visited me, so that was great.”

Heather Fedorchuk, a local Nurse at Gimli Community Health Centre, Johnson Memorial Hospital said it was fantastic experience for her as well as there was a lot of enthusiasm for the hands on stuff she was able to bring.

Fouasse agreed as he spent most of his time directing students to his associate, Vern Tessier, who manned the ambulance outside and hosted tours of their mobile work space. He also brought in his stretcher and defibrillator.

“It’s really neat to see all these kids excited about the career, because, you know, most people we deal with aren’t so enthusiastic,” Fouasse said.

Kelly Croy, the event coordinator and school counselor was ecstatic at the turn out.

“I think it went very well, we had some awesome presenters and I always appreciate people that come to the school to meet the kids and share their knowledge.”