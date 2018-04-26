Aurora Recovery Centre donates to less fortunate

Samantha Hampton, ARC Squad Coordinator, took a team downtown, to Main Street Project in Winnipeg and delivered 185 care packages April 21.

The ARC Squad is made up of graduate “alumni” from the Aurora Recovery Centre’s treatment programs in Gimli who have been sober for at least 60 days and are motivated to fight the dark stigma that surrounds addiction. They are committed to giving back through charity work.

Approximately 30 alumni, as well as members currently attending treatment programs, were divided up into groups.

One group handed out 80 personalized cards to people with inspirational messages on them.

Another group went out to distribute desserts that were baked by ARC staff members and a third group handed out care packages with food and cigarettes.

Hampton said that approximately 120 of these were distributed inside the Main Street Project downtown facility, and another 65 were given out on the streets around the area.

“I think a lot of the time that they’ve been down here, (recipients have) asked ‘Why are you doing this for me? This is weird, why are you handing me food?’ - (but) it’s just all about giving back and sharing what we have with other people and I think sometimes that gets overlooked,” Hampton said.

Kory Murphy, a former Toronto resident who now resides in Winnipeg, told The Interlake Spectator that he has been at the Main Street Project four times. This day, he was on the team that was handing out inspirational cards.

“What impacts me is the fact that we can give back to people,” Murphy said.

His favourite venture was delivering ‘Smile Bags’ for Thanksgiving last fall.

“We got together a bunch of bags - put a bunch of clothing - and necessities (in them) so (people) didn’t have to carry their stuff around in trash bags,” he explained.

“When I grew up in foster homes - we just got a trash bag to throw our stuff in - when we went to a different home, they dumped out our trash bag and that was it,” Murphy explained. ”When we came here before, seeing people carry their stuff in trash bags really affected me personally because I know what that’s like. You know, to give people real bags with real clothes - that really hit home to me very personally.”

“My advice is if - you think you have a problem - just - reach out. There’s so many people out there that care and there’s so many people that can help, and you’d be surprised. You’d think people look down on you - but your family and friends are so willing to help - reach out to someone because a lot of people feel the need to make sure you live a good life,” Murphy said.

For more information, check out the ARC Squad’s page on Facebook.