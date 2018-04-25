Two Interlakers were recently presented with awards for their philanthropic efforts aimed at improving their local communities.



Teulon resident Lana Knor and Stonewall resident Eadie McIntyre were recipients of the Premier’s Volunteer Service Award at Volunteer Manitoba’s 35th annual volunteer awards dinner April 19. The ceremony honoured Manitobans who work tirelessly to make a difference in their communities.



For Knor, who was born and raised in Teulon, volunteerism is an important part of her life.“I was taught by my parents that if you want something in life, you shouldn’t expect other people to do it for you. They also taught me that if you want your community to thrive then you better be prepared to step up to the plate and do your best to help it thrive,” she said, describing where her giving nature came from.



Knor said Teulon holds a special place in her heart, which made receiving the award for her work even more special. “I love where I come from. I’m proud to say I’m from Teulon... I feel very honoured and flattered that I was nominated and I won,” she said.



Knor volunteers for a number of organizations but most notably sits as the chair of the non-profit Green Acres Centre. “We deliver programs for arts and culture to the Interlake,” she said, describing the centre’s mandate.



She noted the reward for her hard work comes from seeing how happy the programs make the students feel. “The benefit is seeing the kids practicing and they have got big smiles on their faces, seeing them excited at our year-end recital and performances and how proud they are of themselves for trying their best,” she said.



“Some of our adults have come in and have never picked up a paint brush before and now they’re selling their art at a reasonable price. So that is wonderful (to see).”



Knor encouraged other people to play their part in building their local communities. “I know we are all busy, but if we all could put a small contribution it will be better for (our) children and for the community," she said.



“Remember the old saying, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’, (well) it takes a great group of volunteers to build that village. Everybody’s contribution, no matter how big or small it is, is very important.”



McIntyre, a longtime resident of Stonewall, has put in countless volunteer hours for her community, a prepared statement from Volunteer Manitoba said. Organizations she has volunteered for include the Stonewall Kinette Club, Project Linus and the South Interlake 55 Plus Senior Centre, where she serves as the president.



“Because of her commitment to the South Interlake 55 Plus Senior Centre, it has not only survived, but thrived,” the statement added.



McIntyre and Knor were two of more than 20 Volunteer Manitoba Award recipients. The organization has been in service more than 40 years. “Congratulations to all the dedicated and engaged recipients and nominees of the 35th Annual Volunteer Awards,” Rob Albo, Board President of Volunteer Manitoba, said.