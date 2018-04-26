Singing for Zep II

Interlake Publishing donated eight tickets to Led Zeppelin II for a Karaoke contest at the Birchwood Motor Hotel in Traverse Bay April 22. Pictured clockwise L to R: Taylor Anderson and David W. Smith from Winnipeg teamed up to win the best singers of the night competition. They each won two tickets and plan to take their lady friends, Ryan Berens and Jade Patzer, to the concert at the Burton Cummings Theatre April 26. Lyndon Monsen of Victoria Beach won “the more you sing, the more you win” draw with only one entry. Terrilyn Fulcher of Winnipeg won the second draw.