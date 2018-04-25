Local starts fundraiser for Balmoral General Store

A Balmoral resident is asking her fellow community members to help raise money for the Balmoral General Store.



Codi James started a GoFundMe page “Balmoral General Store Door“ on behalf of owner Sylvia Himmelstoss on April 10. She intends for the page to raise $4,000 to help cover the cost of replacing a glass door at the store that was damaged by vandals following a break-in on March 28.



James explained during one of her regular stops at the shop, she noticed the damaged door and inquired if it would be replaced. She was told it was too expensive to get another glass door and a cheaper option would be used. This news sparked James’ desire to create the page.



“No business wants that, you take pride in your local business, you don’t want to just throw in whatever you can afford, so I wanted to help,” she said.

“I thought it was just an opportunity for the community to kind of reach out and give her a hand, when she has had a situation like this happen to her.”



James added she knows all-too-well the difficulty of dealing with break-ins and wanted to help Himmelstoss as a result.

“My parents used to be in business in Stonewall for about 19 years... I just know the sort of problems they ran into as a small local business- we were broken into a number of times, very similar to Sylvia. I know that sometimes for a small business its better to pay for the repairs out-of-pocket, than go through an insurance claim because you pay a lot of money, as well as premiums.”



She noted Himmelstoss’s shop is a community landmark and important for locals. “Her business is our one-stop shop here in Balmoral and everyone goes there to pick up their mail, make chit-chat with the neighbours, and I feel that if we don’t help her, they may come a time where she can’t afford to stick around anymore.”



The fundraiser had raised $640 as of April 23. James expressed her appreciation for those who had contributed: “I just want to thank them for their generosity and it’s good to know that there are some people out there who watch out for the smaller businesses,” she said. “I hope more will consider all that she does and all that she puts up with and try to put themselves in her place.”



On her page, she also encouraged those who can, to make a donation. “Please, show your support by donating to this cause and showing everyone that in the small town of Balmoral we have big hearts and we support those in their time of need. Help me express our appreciation for Sylvia and her local business,” the page said.