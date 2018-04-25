Interlaker launches novel inspired by the region

A local, first-time writer has launched his book “The Secrets of Strongwood”, with a tour at various Interlake libraries and venues.



John Cartwright, who was born and raised in England, later settled in Manitoba’s Interlake and was inspired to write his book featuring the fictional small community of Strongwood.



“As a consequence of moving into the Interlake a few years ago, (I discovered) it was quite common for groups to gather in the local coffee shop and chatter. So, to become acquainted with the area, I joined one of those groups and I saw stories being formed, which jelled into an idea for the book,” Cartwright told Interlake Publishing during a meeting in Teulon on April 20.



The retired academic and artist said the book features elements of the past and of present day. “It’s history that I start with then embellish later and convert into the 21st century,” he explained.



In the past, it tells the story of 16th century English King James and an apparent illegitimate child, whose lineage, in present day, is suspected to be through James Stuart, a community stalwart and story-teller.



The small town is isolated and the townspeople look after themselves. Things change when there is a sudden intrusion of secret government activity in neighbouring Komarno.“It turns out there are secret experiments taking place,” Cartwright explained.



There, the story takes on many twists and turns, with the community of Strongwood leading the charge against the secret government experiments.



The book’s blurb describes it as “history culled from in-depth research and interwoven with captivating and (an) unusual story line that takes us through the 16th century to our modern day in the Interlake region of Manitoba.”



Cartwright said the book is a thrilling read for anyone who likes multi-layered storylines.



“The way I have designed this book is that, when you read the book and come to the end of a (section), I leave a bit of a cliffhanger,” he said, adding one of his customers, “couldn’t put the book down, because she wanted to know what happens next.”



A true Interlake adventure, the book makes stops in Teulon, Fraserwood, Stonewall and Komarno.



The author’s own tour geared at sharing the book with the Interlake community will soon see him in Stonewall at the South Interlake Regional Library on April 27 at 1:30 p.m. and in Selkirk at the Gaynor Family Regional Library on April 28 at 1:30 p.m. The book can be purchased on amazon.com and is available at most local libraries.