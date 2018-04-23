Victoria Beach fire chief terminated

The prepared statement noted that this termination has created a challenge for emergency response operations for not only Victoria Beach, but also the surrounding communities.

Members of the Victoria Beach Fire Department/Medical First Responders held an emergency meeting, April 20, to discuss the situation and how to best move forward. Reeve Brian Hodgson and CAO Andrew Glassco attended the meeting.



According to the Victoria Beach Fire Department, Hodgson explained the reason for the termination was for a lack of communication between Patzer and Glassco. Patzer had put forth a request to meet with council to address the issue months ago, but council did not agree to his request. Instead, council and Glassco decided to terminate Patzer from his role as fire chief.

The statement also explained that council has already outsourced the health and safety officer position to a contractor in Winnipeg.



The Fire Department personnel requested council revisit the termination of Patzer by April 20 and are now considering taking further action based on the results.

The prepared statement by the local fire department also explained how the Victoria Beach council has put our entire department in a very difficult position.







