Ringette players compete on national stage

A number of ringette players from the Interlake had the opportunity to compete at the 2018 Save on Foods Canadian Ringette Championships in Winnipeg.



The U19 AA Magic ringette team competed at the recently hosted Canadian Championships under the banner of Team Manitoba 3.



After the week long championships, Team Manitoba 3 placed sixth overall out of 18 teams competing in the U19 category.

Making up the team roster from the Interlake was Charlotte Wilmott (Petersfield), Rikki Frost-Hunt (Stonewall), Shae Mulvihill (Stonewall), Olivia McCowan (Grosse Isle), Halle Dyck (East St. Paul) and Makayla Dyck (East St. Paul).



Seventeen-year-old Wilmott is a relative new comer when it comes to AA ringette.



“It’s an amazing experience and what inspired me was having teammates that inspired me to try-out and they were giving me some tips,” Wilmott said. “I went for it and ended up making AA.”



Frost-Hunt said she was excited to play in-front of family and friends who came out to watch.



“Off the ice we have a very good bond, which shows on the ice,” Frost Hunt said. “We have very good chemistry, which allows us to put the ring in the net.”



After an 11-4 victory against BC 2 TORL Force, Mulvihill said it was awesome her ringette team was fortunate to compete at the championships in back to back years.



“I really like all of the people I play with,” Mulvihill said.



Also involved with the Team Manitoba 3 was Narol resident Sam Sampano, who was an assistant coach.